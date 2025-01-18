O-level pass rate increases

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE 2024 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level examinations saw a slight improvement in the national pass rate, with 33,19 percent of the 199 258 candidates who wrote five or more subjects achieving a pass. This represents a modest increase compared to the previous year’s results.

The results were released yesterday, with Zimsec board chairperson Professor Paul Mapfumo announcing that the results portal, www.zimsec.co.zw, will remain open until Tuesday for candidates to access their results.

Heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/centres from the provincial offices from Monday.

Prof Mapfumo stated that a total of 291 341 candidates sat for the examinations compared to 270 129 candidates in 2023, signalling an increase of 21 212 in candidature, which translates to a 7,85% increase.

“A total of 199 258 candidates wrote five or more subjects, and 66 130 passed five or more subjects with a grade C or better. The national pass rate for November 2024 is therefore 33,19 percent. In comparison, 185 021 candidates wrote five or more subjects in 2023, with 54 420 passing five or more subjects with a Grade C or better, yielding a percentage pass rate of 29,41.

This translates to a percentage increase of 3,78 in the national pass rate in November 2024,” said Prof Mapfumo.

He noted that 199 270 school candidates sat for the examinations, and of these, 171 695 wrote five or more subjects, with 57 860 obtaining Grade C or better in five or more subjects, yielding a percentage pass rate of 33,70. In comparison, 163 533 school candidates wrote five or more subjects in 2023, with 49 373 obtaining a Grade C or better in five or more subjects, resulting in a percentage pass rate of 30, 19.

This figure translates to a percentage increase of 3, 51 in the pass rate for school candidates in 2024.

“Private candidates who sat for the examinations were 92 071, with 27 974 writing five or more subjects, and 8 270 obtained Grade C or better in five or more subjects, yielding a percentage pass rate of 29,60.

In comparison, 23,095 candidates wrote five or more subjects, with 5 047 obtaining a Grade C or better in five or more subjects, resulting in a percentage pass rate of 21,85, translating to a percentage increase of 7,75,” said Prof Mapfumo.

There were 154 391 female candidates who sat for the 2024 examinations, with 104 930 writing five or more subjects, and of these, 35 203 got five or more subjects, translating to a percentage pass rate of 33,54.

“A total of 323 special needs candidates sat for a range of subjects from one to 12. Of these, 198 wrote five or more subjects, and 72 passed five or more subjects, yielding an overall percentage pass rate of 36,36.

“We would like to acknowledge and appreciate the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the board and staff, state security agencies, teachers, markers, and all our valued stakeholders who collaborated with Zimsec,” said Prof Mapfumo.