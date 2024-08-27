Oasis Announces 2025 Reunion Tour—Ending 15-Year Feud Between Brothers Noel And Liam Gallaghe

The band announced the Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour in a social media post, saying “This is it, this is happening.”

The announcement included a partial schedule of the concert tour that will begin on July 4 next year in Cardiff, Wales, followed by a series of shows in England, Scotland and Ireland over the next two months.

The posts did not mention the band’s full lineup for the reunion shows but featured an image of the band’s lead singer Liam Gallagher alongside his older brother, lead guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher.

The concerts in the U.K. and Ireland will be Oasis’ only shows in Europe next year, but the band said “plans are underway” for expanding the tour to other continents later next year.

The Gallagher brothers had been teasing the reunion on social media for the past few days.

Crucial Quote

Commenting on their reunion, Oasis put out a statement saying: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Key Background

Formed in 1991, Oasis emerged as one of the most influential acts on the Britpop scene. The band released its first album “Definitely Maybe” in 1994, which would go on to become the fastest-selling debut album in British music history and received a platinum certification in the U.S. (given to albums selling more than 1 million copies). Oasis would go on to produce other iconic Britpop anthems including “Wonderwall”, “Don’t Look Back In Anger” and “Champagne Supernova.” Despite its success, the band was plagued by several years of infighting, which resulted in Oasis splitting in 2009, following Noel Gallagher’s exit. At the time, the songwriter and guitarist said he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.” This was followed by a legal battle and a very public feud between the two brothers.

SOURCE : Forbes