Obhudi Bendawo releases third album ‘Emanxiweni’ celebrating ancestral roots

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

South Africa-based Maskandi musician Obhudi Bendawo (real name Nqobani Maphosa) has unveiled his third album, titled Emanxiweni.

The album, featuring six tracks including “Emanxiweni,” “Kulawula wena,” “Szikalatha,” “I love you,” “Mthakathi,” and “Unembeza,” is now available across various digital platforms such as YouTube.

Born and raised in Kezi, the artiste shared that this latest work is a continuation of his musical journey following his previous albums, Udriver and Imamba. Emanxiweni delves into the spiritual and cultural significance of ancestral guidance in everyday life.

“This album is a plea to my ancestors and all those from my family who have passed on to watch over, protect, and help me excel,” Obhudi Bendawo explained.

"Through this work, I want to encourage our people not to forget their roots, emphasising the pivotal role ancestors play in our lives."