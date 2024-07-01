OBITUARY of National Hero, Brigadier General (retired) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma

OBITUARY

BRIGADIER GENERAL (RETIRED) ROMEO DANIEL MUTSVUNGUMA (CDE MAPFUMO MOYO) (1957-2024)

The nation has lost an outstanding and illustrious cadre and war veteran Brigadier-General (Rtd) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, who succumbed to diabetes at Tariro Medical Centre in Rusape on 19 June, 2024.

He was 67.

EARLY LIFE

Brigadier-General (Rtd) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma whose nom de guerre was Cde Mapfumo Moyo was born on 6 March 1957 in Kwaramba Village, under Chief Makoni in Makoni District, Manicaland Province, to Clever Paradzai Mutsvunguma and Zira Mutsvunguma.

He was the eighth child in a family of eleven children namely; Maud, Anna, Edward, Nathan, Vernia, Samson, Betty, Goodwell, Georgina and Jonathan.

Young Mutsvunguma enrolled for primary education at Katsenga School and later transferred to Tsikida Primary School in Makoni District. He proceeded to St Augustine Secondary School (kwaTsambe) in Penhalonga.

PRE – INDEPENDENCE POLITICAL LIFE

Outraged by the racially inspired inequalities that were synonymous with the then racist Rhodesian minority regime, young Mutsvunguma abandoned high school studies to join the liberation struggle.

He led a group of 17 students from St Augustine and crossed the border into Mozambique in September 1975 . Cde Mutsvunguma stayed at Nyadzonya Refugee Camp where he was assigned Security Officer responsible for screening recruits.

In late 1975, Cde Mutsvunguma went to Tanzania where he received initial military training at Morogoro. Upon completion in early 1976, Cde Mutsvunguma returned to Mozambique and was briefly deployed to Manica Province under Tangwena Sector.

Later that same year, he undertook a political Mobilisation course in Chimoio, Mozambique. Upon completion, he was deployed at Nachingweya (Mapinduzi Base) in Tanzania as Base Security Officer.

In 1977, he was withdrawn from Tanzania and assigned to Takawira Base II in Chimoio,Mozambique as overall Detachment Base Political Commissar commonly refereed to as Trustee Commander.

During that same year, he was reassigned d by the ZANLA High Command to Nachingweya in Tanzania, to oversee the second attempt of the integrated ZANLA and ZIPRA Regular Training of the popular Fanya Haraka .

In April 1978, Cde Mutsvunguma was deployed to Pasichigare ZANLA High Command Base as Trustee Commander/Political Commissar Instructor.

His responsibilities at the ZANLA Headquarters included, advising ZANLA leadership on political reorientation of ZANLA trained cadres, politicisation of captured whites from Rhodesia, analysing worldwide news for the consumption of ZANLA High Command and general staff and also drafting political programmes and lessons for cadres and instructors.

He worked closely with liberation luminaries such as His Excellency President Dr. E.D Mnangagwa and National hero Cde George Rutanhire. Cde Mutsvunguma also assisted in the production of Zimbabwe News Magazines together with Cdes Henry Muchemwa, Tendayi Chitsotso, Herbert Matanga and George Kashiri.

POST-INDEPENDENCE POLITICAL LIFE .

In 1980, Cde Mutsvunguma was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army and subsequently appointed Company Commander for 21 Infantry Battalion . In 1982, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and Captain in 1984.

Captain Mutsvunguma was promoted to Major in 1985. Later that same year, he was appointed Brigade Major at Headquarters 2 Infantry Brigade. Between 1986 and 1987, he served as Administrative Staff Officer Grade 2 at

Headquarters 2 Infantry Brigade. In late 1987, Major Mutsvunguma was appointed Directing Staff at the Zimbabwe Staff College.

In 1990, he served as Battalion Second in Command at 11 Infantry Battalion . In 1993, he worked as Commanding Officer at 11 Infantry Battalion.

The following year, he was appointed Brigade Major at Headquarters 2 Infantry Brigade. In 1995, he was transferred to the Zimbabwe Staff College as Directing Staff until 1997 when he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

During that same year he became Staff Officer Grade One Programmes at Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters until 2000. Due to his commitment and exemplary leadership, Lieutenant Colonel Mutsvunguma was posted to United States of America as Defence Attachee until 2006.

Upon his return, he was promoted to the rank of Colonel and worked as Director Policy and International Affairs at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters until 2015.

In late 2015, Colonel Mutsvunguma was appointed Marketing Manager at the Zimbabwe Defence Industries. In 2021, he was promoted to Brigadier General.

To enhance his command and administrative skills, Brigadier General Mutsvunguma successfully attended and completed several military courses which include:

Company Commander Standardisation, Zimbabwe Military Academy, 1982.

Platoon Commander’s Course, Zimbabwe Military Academy,1982.

Company Commander’s Course , Zimbabwe Military Academy, 1982.

Intermediate Staff Course, Zimbabwe College , 1984.

Command and Staff Course , Zimbabwe Staff College, 1986.

9th Advanced Refresher Course ,National Defence University, China , 1996.

International Defence Management Course, Naval Postgraduate Course, Monterey,California,USA,1999.

During his illustrious service in the Zimbabwe National Army, Brigadier General Mutsvunguma attained the following professional qualifications:

Diploma in Business Administration.

Diploma in Environmental Sciences.

Diploma in Defence Resource Management.

In recognition of his continued dedication, selfless and exemplary service to the nation, Brigadier General Mutsvunguma was awarded the following medals:

Independence Medal- for his contribution towards the Independence of Zimbabwe.

Liberation Medal – for his contribution towards the Independence of Zimbabwe.

Ten years Service Medal – for his immense contribution to the integration, formation and development of the Zimbabwe National Army during the first ten of its existence.

Long and Exemplary Service Medal – for his exemplary service for continuous 15 years.

Mozambique Campaign Medal – for his contribution towards the restoration of peace and stability in Mozambique.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Campaign Medal for his contribution towards peace and the regard for humanity in the DRC during Operation Sovereign Legitimacy.

Commander Officer of The Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award – for his eminent achievement and distinguished service to Zimbabwe and to humanity at large.

HERO STATUS

Following the demise of Brigadier General (Retd) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, His Excellency President Dr. E.D Mnangagwa and the Politburo unanimously conferred him with National Hero status in recognition of his immense contribution to the liberation struggle and the development of post -independent Zimbabwe.

Brigadier General (Retd) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma,is survived by wife Miriam ( nee Uragu) , eight children namely: Josphine Tatenda, Rufaro Tamara, Romeo, Sharon Hazvineyi,

Ronah, Lorraine Zvichapera, Jonathan and Goodwell Simbarashe, 14 grand children and one great grandchild.

Lala Ngokuthula Qhawe Lethu!

Go Well Our Dedicated Cadre!

Zororai murugare Moyo!