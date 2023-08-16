Obriel Chirinda voted July Player of the Month

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

LEADING Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top goal scorer Obriel Chirinda of Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club has been announced as the July Player of the Month by the Football Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ)

Chirinda beat, Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and Chicken Inn midfielder Michael Charamba who were nominated for the July Player of the Month Award.

Chirinda, a former Zimbabwe youth international, is the country’s leading top goal scorer with nine goals under his belt, one ahead of Manica Diamonds’ injured Binzi.

In a congratulatory message on its Twitter page, FUZ said: “Talent has a way of coming out, nothing beats being recognised by your own peers. The players have spoken FUZ July Player of the Month award goes to @Bulawayo Chiefs striker Obriel Chirinda.”

Bulawayo Chiefs also posted a hearty congratulations to their star player.

“Well done Obriel Chirinda, The Ninjas are proud of you. You will wear a July Star on your kit next game. We hope you will end the season carrying at least 4 monthly Stars,” posted the club on Twitter.

The monthly award is sponsored by Doves’ Zororo Phumulani.

The award was introduced in mid-2019 for both men and women in a bid to promote and safeguard the welfare of local Footballers.

This monthly event will culminate in an annual gala event to honour the best player in the local league as voted for by fellow players.

These awards recognise achievement, hard work, professional success and are a form of motivation for many to reach for even higher levels of success.

The unique nature of these awards is that they are an opportunity for players themselves to honour one another for their great achievements and hence encourage fair play, oneness and healthy competition.

Every player is going to get the opportunity to vote for their player of the month and the result will be announced by FUZ with the aid of the team captains.

The winners both male and female, are awarded a trophy and a monetary prize.

Follow on Twitter @bonganiunkunzi