Observe safety precautions during rainy season, women in mining urged

Nokuthaba Brita Ncube, [email protected]

Women Empowerment in Mining Zimbabwe’s national director, Ms Chiedza Chipangura, has called on miners to avoid conducting mining activities in waterways, warning of the risk of flooding during the rainy season.

Ms Chipangura emphasised that shafts located on higher ground are safer than those in low-lying areas or waterways, which are prone to flooding from upstream rains.

She further advised miners to maintain a minimum 10-metre distance between shafts to ensure safety.

“Small-scale miners are encouraged to exercise extreme caution during the rainy season, unlike large mines whose shafts are properly sunk and supported with roof reinforcements to withstand pressures that could cause collapses,” said Ms Chipangura.

She highlighted several safety measures for miners to adopt during the rainy season, including building collars at shaft entrances.

“Shafts in low-lying areas or trenches should have collars at their entrances to prevent rainwater seepage and flooding. Miners must remain vigilant for underground signs such as cracks, sedimentation, or erosion near shafts,” she added.

Ms Chipangura also advised miners to inspect sheds and other protective structures regularly to ensure they can withstand heavy rainfall and wind. “Proper drainage systems must be installed to prevent water accumulation near mining areas.

While there isn’t a blanket stoppage of mining activities, miners are encouraged to take extreme safety precautions,” she said. “If shafts are covered with sheds, mining can continue, but it is essential to inspect and ensure the safety of underground operations,” she added.

Ms Chipangura stressed the importance of prioritising the safety of people and the environment, especially during Zimbabwe’s current weather conditions, which are characterised by moist and unstable air, widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Despite ongoing efforts by the Government to educate artisanal miners on safe mining practices, Zimbabwe continues to record fatalities among artisanal miners during the rainy season.

“Miners must not compromise safety for production. It is critical to check whether mining areas are prone to flooding or landslides and to ensure proper measures are in place to prevent accidents,” she said.

Ms Chipangura emphasised that while the rainy season presents significant challenges to the mining sector, the risks can be minimised with adherence to safety guidelines.