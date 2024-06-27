Ocean Bird Foundation introduces groundbreaking mortuary technician program in Bulawayo

Flora Fadzai Sibanda,[email protected]

OCEAN Bird Foundation in Bulawayo has unveiled a pioneering Mortuary Technician programme aimed at equipping individuals with the necessary skills for employment in the funeral industry.

Scheduled to kick off on July 1, 2024, the inaugural class of this programme will convene at the foundation’s academy situated in the heart of the business district.

Director of the foundation, Mr Ganizani Phiri, disclosed that the programme has already attracted 16 enrolled students, highlighting the significant interest in the specialised training opportunity.

“Observing the escalating number of mortuaries in Bulawayo, we recognised the urgency to establish this programme to cultivate proficient professionals capable of offering expert services within these facilities,” said Mr Phiri.

The comprehensive programme curriculum encompasses instruction on body preparation, embalming techniques, and the respectful handling and care of deceased individuals.

In a bid to be inclusive, Mr Phiri emphasised that academic qualifications will not be a barrier, as the programme is tailored to train auxiliary staff members.

The Mortuary Technician programme spans four months, with a month dedicated to theoretical studies, followed by practical attachments at various mortuaries across the city. Notably, Falakhe Funeral Parlour has been enlisted as a training site for the students, solidifying a partnership to facilitate hands-on learning experiences.

The Foundation also provides accredited healthcare assistant programmes encompassing roles such as nursing assistant, pharmacy assistant, and health and safety training.

