Office of the President and Cabinet holds a four-day technical consultative workshop on national policy implementation in Bulawayo

Delegates at the consultative workshop on national policy compendium of government policies and policy formulation guidelines in Zimbabwe

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Office of the President and Cabinet is holding a four-day technical consultative workshop on national policy implementation in Bulawayo in line with the country’s developmental agenda.

Senior Government officials are part of the highly technical meeting.

Accordingly, the Nation Policy Formulation Guidelines will give guidance and direction to all Government departments in drafting public policies.

It aims at standardising the policy formulation processes across all Government institutions.

The workshop aims at setting out the basis for policy development, coordination, policy making cycle, expected standards and institutional arrangements to be put in place for effective policy development and implementation.

“It will also build a strong ethic of evidence based policy making towards improved service delivery. The Office of the President and Cabinet will monitor the implementation of this Guideline and continue to provide capacity building through training, Policy Analysis briefs on best policy making practices and implementation,” read the objections of the report.

Deputy Chief Secretary Mr Willard Manungo will deliver a keynote address.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni is representing the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube in this meeting.