Breaking News
Zimbabwe Embassy in Sudan attacked

Zimbabwe Embassy in Sudan attacked

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Official bank rate latest

20 Jun, 2023 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Official bank rate latest Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)

The Chronicle

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Dollar slightly weakened against the United States dollar at the weekly forex auction system where it traded at Z$ 6 9296 to the greenback from US$1:ZW$5 978 last week.

In an update, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) on today (Tuesday) said only US$1,1 million was allotted to the auction system against US$2,9 million which was allotted last week.

The drop in the amount allotted comes at a time when the central bank announced that the auction system will be allotting US$5 million to the old auction system following the introduction of the wholesale forex auction system.

As part of the reforms, the RBZ’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met early this month and came up with additional interventions aimed at ensuring that the interbank forex market became the primary source for foreign exchange needs in the economy.

The latest development overtakes the auctions that have carried the burden for just under three years since the middle of 2020.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 0 seconds