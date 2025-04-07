Official lighting of Independence torch this Thursday

Richard Muponde, Zimpapers Politics Hub

THE official lighting of the Independence Torch will take place at the Museum of Human Sciences in Harare this Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has announced.

The torch will be taken for a stopover ceremony in Kwekwe where it will officially be presented to Midlands Provincial Leadership at Mutapa Hall on Thursday.

Vice President Gen (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga will preside over event.

On April 17, the official lighting of the torch will take place at Sikombela Detention Camp before being relayed back to Mutora in Nembudziya by torch bearers to the main venue led by the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Vice President Col (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi will lead the proceedings

The Zimbabwe Independence Flame is an enduring symbol of the country’s struggle for freedom and its commitment to building a better future for all its citizens. As the flame continues to burn brightly, it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices by those who fought for our Independence and as a beacon of hope for generations to come.

-@nuponderichard