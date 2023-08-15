Officials dropped for PL fixtures

The Chronicle

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

Officials from Monday night’s intense clash between Manchester United and Wolves have been dropped from upcoming round of Premier League fixtures after failing to award Wolves a crucial penalty.

Wolves were denied a penalty at injury time, when Manchester united ‘s Andre Onana crashed into Sasa Kalajdzic and failed to make contact with the ball.

Manchester United won 1-0 at Old Traford.

In a statement, Profesional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) opologised to Wolverhapmton Wanderers Manager Gary O’Neil after failing to award Wolves a penalty that would have given a point against Manchester

“The officials for last night’s game between Manchester United and Wolves on Monday Night Football have been dropped for next weekend.

“Referee Simon Hooper, video assistant ref Michael Sailsbury and assistant VAR Richard West have not been selected for a Premier League game in the second round of fixtures.

It comes after PGMOL and the officials were forced to apologise after not awarding Wolves a penalty late in the game at Old Trafford, “reads the statement.

