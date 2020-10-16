Oiling their way to hell

At times l wonder if society still has a moral conscience.

Our insatiable appetite for money has turned most of us into human predators who pounce on anything and everything that can give us an extra dollar.

Locally, there is a booming oil industry that neither pays tax to the State nor cares about the aftermath of its transactions.

I mean those buying and selling embalming oil from funeral parlours as well as siphoning transformer oil from electricity transformers across the province.

Embalming chemicals are a variety of preservatives, sanitising and disinfectant agents that are used to temporarily prevent decomposition and restore the natural appearance of a body after death.

However, Yours Truly is reliably informed that some shameless funeral parlour workers are now selling these chemicals to burglars for use in the commission of crimes.

The thieves make some concoction that is used in some devious ritualistic stunts.

Before breaking in, it is said the burglars sprinkle the liquid around the targeted premises to mysteriously send occupants into a deep slumber.

On the other hand, there is also a breed of learned social misfits who are employed in the energy sector.

These ones are making money from selling transformer oil stolen from substations.

Breaking the transformer open is an act of vandalism. The thugs then use a hosepipe to draw the oil. Sadly, this damages the equipment as it cannot function without the oil.

Blabber is reliably informed that this other white man who resides in that other low-density suburb is one of the buyers of the oil. While Blabber is busy ticking the new dispension’s boxes of success areas — provision of reliable electricity for household use being one of them — some regressive elements are busy destroying the infrastructure.

The fact that no one has been electrocuted while stealing this oil is ample evidence that it is an inside job involving people who know how to steal the oil ‘safely’.

This breed has left many communities in darkness owing to electricity transformer break-downs. Dear reader, these are just some of the things that people do for money. Blabber, on the other hand, will continue to preserve the little that remains of our moral fabric.