OK Zim to open shop at Bulawayo students’ complex

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

INFRASTRUCTURE Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) chief executive officer, Mr Thomas Zondo Sakala, has revealed that retail giant, OK Zimbabwe, would set up shop at the Bulawayo Students Accommodation Complex Project (BSAC) near the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

The facility is self-contained as it would have fast food outlets, shops, salons, and sporting facilities.

Officials say construction costs are projected to be under US$17 million.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Mr Sakala said the outlet might open to the public in December.

“The last (3rd) block is now roofed. OK Supermarket will be on the Ground Floor & it should hopefully be open to the public this coming December 2022,” wrote Mr Sakala.

The construction of the multi-purpose three blocks of flats complex dubbed “Bulawayo Students City” is nearing completion and would have 516 rooms that are expected to accommodate 1 023 students.

Upon completion, the complex is expected to go a long way in easing accommodation challenges for tertiary students in the city and is projected to be opened by the first quarter of next year.