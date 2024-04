Sikhumbuzo Moyo

THE annual Ok Grand Challenge launch is on countrywide today.

Lucky shoppers stand a chance to win $1 million in prizes and 40 cars are up for grabs.

OK Mart is this year part of the challenge, providing 10 Hundayi H100 trucks to be won by lucky shoppers.

Various other companies are participating by providing prizes.

The promotion runs from April 3 to June 1st.