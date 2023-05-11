OK Zimbabwe launches the “Friends of St Giles” campaign

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

GIANT retail group, OK Zimbabwe, has launched a campaign to help raise resources for a rehabilitation centre dedicated to the rehabilitation of adults and children with all types of physical disabilities.

This is part of the company’s efforts to make happiness tangible by planting smiles on their employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, and the communities in which OK operates.

St Giles is a registered Welfare Organisation that aims to be the leading provider of rehabilitation services in Zimbabwe, through professional staff, contemporary technology, and best administrative practice.

According to their spokesperson, this particular community involvement is just beyond the usual meaning and show of Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Our role in rallying the customer to help, over and above what we are doing, stems from our belief that great things are achieved as one force. We are starting with St Giles, we are not ending here, we will continue assisting and building various institutions and people in areas of health, education, and the environment. This we shall keep doing with all our stakeholders” read the statement.

“The ‘Friends of St Giles Campaign’ allows for customers to participate in directly assisting the needy. There we have it, from our hearts to St Giles’ beneficiaries let us all play our part in this campaign.”