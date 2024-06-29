OK Zimbabwe to Donate NP200 Vehicle to Emthunzini weThemba Children’s Home, Showcase Challenge Winners

Online Writer

RETAIL giant OK Zimbabwe will today handover a brand new NP200 vehicle to Emthunzini weThemba Children’s Home in Mzilikazi.

The event will also go concurrently with showcasing of vehicles won by 11 lucky shoppers during the signature OK Grand Challenge competition.

The lucky shoppers are three from OK Victoria Falls, one each from OK Hwange, Gwanda, and OK Jason Moyo in Bulawayo who did their shopping at OKMart