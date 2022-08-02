OKmart launches 2022 Mega Money Maker promotion

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange (ZSE)-listed OK Zimbabwe’s wholesale unit, OKmart, has launched its 2022 Mega Money Maker promotion under the theme: “Buy Bulk, Save and Win”, which runs from August 1 to September 17.

OKmart is the wholesale arm of the OK Zimbabwe Limited group, incorporated in February 2011 as a brand after the acquisition of former Makro outlets in Harare and Bulawayo.

Over the years the brand has increased its outlets to eight to cover major towns in Zimbabwe such as Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Kwekwe, Gweru, Masvingo, Chivhu and Victoria Falls.

Speaking at the launch in Bulawayo on Saturday, OK Zimbabwe group marketing director, Mrs Juliet Ziswa, this year the promotion has come back bigger with better customer experience and rewards.

“We have also seen the promotion transition from physical to digital coupons in 2020 where customers were encouraged to register into the Mega Money Maker promotion and earn a point and stand a chance to win any of the mega cash prizes,” she said.

“The promotion comes with its own challenges such as competition and the highly volatile environment coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has made it difficult to engage the OKmart community.

“After having missed running the promotion in 2021 we want to bring back the excitement, assuring customers and suppliers that through the hard times we can and will bring happiness and smiles to their faces.”

OKmart, which operates on a hybrid retail/wholesale model, with a skew towards encouraging wholesale or bulk purchase from individuals, institutions and corporates, introduced the annual OKmart Mega Money Maker promotion in 2016.

Mrs Ziswa said the promotion has made great strides garnering the support from suppliers as a result of its ability to drive volumes and from customers who enjoy the massive savings and the opportunity to win amazing prizes.

“This year’s 2022 OKmart Mega Money Maker Promotion is mandated to ensure smiles are planted on people’s faces as we offer a wide range of products on special, mega cash prizes and the chance to win a brand-new Hyundai H100 truck,” she said.

Mrs Ziswa said to ensure that they have more winners across their eight branches they will conduct weekly draws where they will be giving away two cash prizes to the value of $300 000 each, a whopping $4 800 000 for six weeks.

She said for the last six years OKmart has run the promotion they have given their valued customers the opportunity to win big and walk away with mega cash prizes, scooters, bakkies, tanks, fridges solar geysers and much more.

OK Zimbabwe wholesale division operation manager, Mr Desmond Nyoni, said in this financial year, renovation of some of their stores that include OKmart stores in Bulawayo, Gweru and Hillside Harare was to be carried out.

OKmart is a unique one-stop shopping experience through its blend of at least 20 departments including sports, outdoor and camping, hitech, cold beverages centre, fresh departments, clothing and textiles, DIY, stationery, farming and building supplies and general groceries.