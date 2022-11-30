Old Mutual-backed tech hub equip start-ups on venture capital

Senior Business Reporter

The Eight2Five Innovation Hub powered by Old Mutual Zimbabwe has roped in a United States based Venture Capital expert, Dr Dawn Batts to equip budding entrepreneurs with key business practices to unlock funding and pitch ideas to potential funders.

The interaction is set for tomorrow.

In a statement, Head of Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability at Old Mutual Zimbabwe, Lillian Mbayiwa said the planned engagement is open to all the emerging entrepreneurs working at the hub who are eager to learn more about working with investors.

“The speaker is coming to Harare and we have set aside 1 December at 1:00 pm for a session open to all the emerging entrepreneurs working at the hub and from your circles who are keen to learn more about working with Investors.

“This is a great session to help them unlock funding and pitch ideas to potential funders.

“The vision of the Eight2Five hub is to partner with entrepreneurs to achieve a shared vision of solving real-world and business problems. Providing an enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship is at the heart of the Hub” she said.

Dr Batts is expected to equip entrepreneurs with vital skills on approaching investors and modern methods of pitching business ideas.

Participants will also be appraised on which business elements are more attractive to investors.

Dr Batts has vast experience developing and implementing strategic plans.

Recently the Eight2Five Innovation Hub hosted the first Amazon Web Service onboarding session which was aimed at empowering entrepreneurs to have a global technological competitive advantage.