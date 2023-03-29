Old Mutual hosts belated IWD

Online Reporter

The Deputy Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community Small and Medium Enterprise Development Dr Jennifer Mhlanga is on Friday set to headline Old Mutual Women’s Network (OWN), a platform that offers an opportunity for women to dialogue and discuss how equity can be embedded within communities.

The event would be part of ongoing International Women’s Day belated commemorations.

International Women’s Day which is commemorated in March is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality and this year celebrations are running under the theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’.

Old Mutual Women’s Network president, Kudakwashe Mswaka said the planned engagement is a perfect platform to come up with resolutions that will be developed by women and for women.

“As a network, OWN aims to ensure that women are educated on issues that impact them within society.

“Whenever women gather together, failure is impossible and the event scheduled for 31 March 2023 will be a true testament to the impact that women have in their work, communities, and families. It is a perfect platform to come up with resolutions that will be developed by women and for women,” she said.

She said this International Women’s Day theme comes at a time when one cannot imagine a future without digital as the digital space has become more welcoming of diverse views, supportive to those in need, and increasing efficiencies in various fields.

However, studies by the United Nations show that 259 million fewer women have access to the internet than men.

Old Mutual has through the Eight2Five Innovation Hub continued in its endeavor to empower women entrepreneurs.

It recently hosted the Women’s Coders boot camp where more than 30 young women were taught code to develop their respective websites during the boot camp.

In addition to that, through its financial literacy program On the Money Old Mutual, it trained over 8000 women in 2022 and has committed to training even more in 2023.