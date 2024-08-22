Old Mutual launches third edition of popular ‘On the Money Financial Literacy Bootcamp’ for School Children

Lingani Nyika in Masvingo

OLD Mutual is holding the third instalment of its hugely popular financial literacy bootcamp for children.

The free bootcamp that is held online unlocks financial secrets for school children at an early age, teaching them how to make money and be successful financially at an early age.

The third cohort started classes on 20 August and parents are encouraged to continue enrolling their children free of charge on the link: https://bit.ly/OMBootCamp

Children are grouped into two classes; Juniors- Grade 4-7 and Youths- Form 1-6.

They undergo intensive coaching on essential money management skills, such as saving, budgeting, and investing.

Below is a write up from Old Mutual detailing the numerous benefits of the bootcamp:

From Piggy Banks to Powerhouses, Old Mutual Kids Financial Literacy Bootcamp

Picture this—your child comes running up to you, their eyes shining with excitement, clutching a dollar bill. That’s the perfect moment to start shaping their financial destiny. Teaching kids about money from an early age may set them up for a lifetime of financial success. And let me tell you, it’s never too early to start!

As parents, we are not only the CEOs of the household but also the Chief Financial Officers. Our kids are observing our every move, whether we realize it or not. It’s time for us to step up and be the financial superheroes they need.

Now, brace yourselves for the most electrifying news of the year! The On the Money Financial Literacy Bootcamp is back. This isn’t your ordinary holiday camp; this is where financial magic happens!

The Old Mutual on the Money Kids Holiday Bootcamp sessions will be held online and will be divided into two groups: Juniors from Grade 4 to Grade 7, and Youths from Form 1 to Form 6.

The sessions are taking place during the August school holidays. “Children who attended the boot camp last year were transformed from carefree spenders to savvy money managers. They started budgeting their allowance, saving, and even came up with brilliant plans to earn some extra cash, like washing their parents’ car. Talk about unleashing the financial superhero within!” Margret Beza a parent for two kids who attended the last bootcamp.

“Financial literacy is more than just understanding numbers; it’s about empowering our children to take control of their financial future. The On the Money Financial Literacy Bootcamp provides a unique opportunity for kids to develop lifelong money skills while having a blast. Trust me, it’s a game-changer!” shares Lillian Mbayiwa, Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive at Old Mutual Zimbabwe.

Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to join us for the most epic financial journey your kids will ever experience. Let’s equip our kids with the tools they need to soar to financial success! For more information and registration, visit www.oldmutual.co.zw or https://bit.ly/OMBootCamp