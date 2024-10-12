Old people’s home transformed into hotel, hosts Miss Rural models

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

FOR decades, the grand building now known as Sterling Hotel in Bulawayo was a cherished residence for elderly Jewish citizens, a haven in their twilight years.

Formerly the Savyon Retirement Lodge, it was established in 1967 to serve the Jewish community in Zimbabwe.

The Bulawayo City Council, in collaboration with the Trustees and Executive Councils of nearby old-age facilities, initially allocated the land with the vision of serving a compassionate community purpose. The lodge was a symbol of compassion and tradition, providing not only a home but a sanctuary where Jewish customs were upheld and celebrated.

The transformation of the historic site into the Sterling Hotel is nothing short of remarkable. The hotel’s journey from a revered retirement home to a contemporary 50-room accommodation illustrates a thoughtful re-purposing of a beloved landmark.

During its years as Savyon Retirement Lodge, the facility was a beacon of Jewish life in Zimbabwe. Residents enjoyed private rooms, three kosher meals a day, and care from trained nurses who were well-versed in the nuances of Yiddishkeit (the cultural, religious and social aspects of Jewish life).

Celebrations of Shabbat (the Jewish day of rest and spiritual enrichment, observed from Friday evening to Saturday evening each week) and yom tovim (major Jewish festivals and holidays that are considered sacred and are observed with special religious practices), coupled with a kosher kitchen (adhering to the dietary laws and practices in Judaism that dictate which foods are permissible and how they should be prepared according to Jewish law) and beautifully maintained gardens, made the lodge a serene and dignified place for its residents.

In 2021, the Savyon Retirement Lodge closed its doors, marking the end of an era. However, the legacy of its compassionate service continued through its transformation into Sterling Hotel, which officially opened its doors last year. Nqobizitha Ndlovu, then Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, presided over the opening ceremony, underscoring the significance of this new chapter in the building’s history.

Sterling Hotel has embraced its past while forging a new identity as a modern lodging destination. The renovations have preserved some nostalgic elements from the building’s previous life. Small trinkets and thoughtful design touches offer a nod to its history, creating a unique blend of old and new.

A walk around the facilities reveals remnants of Savyon Retirement Lodge. From the outside, one might think it’s a small building, but exploring it uncovers the vastness of the facility. Laundry rooms are being transformed into additional conference spaces, complementing the two existing ones in the building.

The hotel’s rooms are a demonstration to thoughtful design. Each room is crafted with comfort in mind, featuring cosy interiors and balconies that overlook the tranquil garden. There are executive rooms, deluxe rooms, and standard rooms, all providing tranquillity for both business and leisure guests.

Sterling Hotel has been chosen as the venue for the Mr and Miss Rural Zimbabwe boot camp, a prestigious event organised by Sipho Mazibuko. This event will bring together 30 contestants from across Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces. The hotel is set to accommodate the participants, with two contestants sharing each room.

An additional five rooms are designated for security personnel, chaperones, and choreographers, ensuring that all aspects of the event are seamlessly managed.

Two weeks ago, the hotel accommodated participants for the Matabeleland South province and two contestants shared a room. Staying at the hotel was an experience for the Miss and Mr Rural Matabeleland South contestants as it was their first time to be accommodated at such a facility.

Matabeleland South province’s Miss Rural Zimbabwe Queen, Yolanda Nkomo (19) from Filabusi, described her experience as unforgettable. “Everything at the hotel was breathtaking. I never imagined I would stay in a hotel and this is an experience I won’t forget anytime soon. The rooms were clean and the service was provided with friendly smiles,” said Nkomo.

For Mr Rural Zimbabwe Matabeleland South King, Privilege Sibanda (19) from Insiza District, his stay at Sterling Hotel was a breath of fresh air and also a first-time experience.

“It was my first time staying in a hotel and the treatment we received was exceptional. We had different kinds of food that we didn’t even know and I learnt a lot. It was a mix of different cultures and it was an eye-opener,” said Sibanda.

He described the environment as tranquil and noticed some indigenous trees there. “The environment here is peaceful, refreshing and natural. There is a Motswiri tree here, which is interesting. I was surprised that Bulawayo has such a tree, and I wonder how it got here,” he added.

Nyasha Marazi, from Plumtree’s Bulilima District, said it was an unforgettable experience as she learnt how to eat using a fork and knife. “It has always been my dream to stay in a hotel but I never thought I’d get to do it with other young people from different districts. I thought it would be difficult and that we wouldn’t get along but I was pleasantly surprised that this wasn’t the case,” said Marazi.

“The first night with my roommate was challenging as we weren’t used to each other but we later became the best of friends. I didn’t know how to eat with a fork and knife and I was introduced to new foods which was great.”

Nomvula Brilliance Mafu said she was captivated by the views from her room. “My stay was enjoyable and the place is well-kept, especially the gardens. We’re used to rural areas but this was something different and it was great. When you walk into the hotel, you feel special,” said Mafu.