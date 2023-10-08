Oldest tournament semis start at Barbourfields Stadium

Sports Reporter

FOUR teams are clashing in the 66th Townshend and Butcher Soccer Tournament at Barbourfields Stadium.

According to the organisers of the event Bulawayo Amateur Football Association (Bafa), Mat High City established in 1968 and left as a franchise holder for Matabeleland Highlanders FC who had joined National Rhodesia Football Association, are clashing with FC Stars.

Allan Ncube the chairman of Bafa said the second final is pitting Safeguard and Hotspurs. The third place play off is due to be played this afternoon with the final set for White City Stadium next week on Sunday.

“We are at Barbourfields Stadium at the hosting of the semis of the Townshend and Butcher Soccer Tournament. It is the oldest tournament in Zimbabwe,” said Ncube.