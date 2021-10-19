“Olendlebe Akezwe”…Gospel singer Khanye on new song

19 Oct, 2021 - 14:10 0 Views
0 Comments
“Olendlebe Akezwe”…Gospel singer Khanye on new song Tholakele Khanye

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

Gospel singer, Tholakele Khanye has released her debut single titled Olendlebe akezwe through which she has extended an invitation to people to accept Jesus as their personal saviour.

“The song also alludes to God being the fountain of eternal life and people needing to accept His love,” explained the 38-year-old who hails from Bulawayo.

Recorded, mixed and mastered at Basic Studio under the watchful eye of Takavadini Mbombi, the single that was released two months ago has received considerable airplay on local radio stations. @eMKlass_49

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting