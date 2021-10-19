“Olendlebe Akezwe”…Gospel singer Khanye on new song

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

Gospel singer, Tholakele Khanye has released her debut single titled Olendlebe akezwe through which she has extended an invitation to people to accept Jesus as their personal saviour.

“The song also alludes to God being the fountain of eternal life and people needing to accept His love,” explained the 38-year-old who hails from Bulawayo.

Recorded, mixed and mastered at Basic Studio under the watchful eye of Takavadini Mbombi, the single that was released two months ago has received considerable airplay on local radio stations. @eMKlass_49