Olinda abused Tytan? . . . Rapper drops hints in breakup announcement

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER a tumultuous month with his wife Olinda, rapper Tytan has called time on their marriage, hinting at domestic abuse.

Olinda (35) accused Tytan (29) of cheating with her best friend identified as Fungai last month.

In a statement yesterday, the Mukoko hit-maker who is now based in the United Kingdom where he was staying with Olinda said more details would be given in due course. He said in the meantime he has engaged the police and lawyers.

“Our relationship has sadly ended due to a catalogue of events that took place in July 2019. I will be able to talk fully about the details of the reason why our relationship has ended after the completion of police investigations and various legal proceedings,” wrote Tytan.

He said he is receiving counselling from domestic abuse services and asked the public to pray for him, his wife and their daughter Nandi.

“I’m receiving support from a strong legal team and domestic abuse services. I want to kindly ask that my family, friends and the public bear with me as I go through a very challenging and trying season in my life. Please keep Olinda, myself and Nandi in your prayers,” he said.

Tytan went on to remove all pictures of Olinda and him on his Instagram page leaving those with his daughter and friends. Olinda has done the same.

Now that it seems that the two have split, questions arise as to what will happen to the tattoo of Olinda’s name that Tytan etched on his forearm last year.

Posting an image of the inked hand on his social media pages, Tytan wrote: “What in the name of Uzumba did I just do? From today onwards Olinda, you’re not allowed to even dream of anyone else other than me. Even if I die, you’ll remain single till we meet again.”

People had warned him that the day will come that the two will divorce and removing the tattoo would be expensive.