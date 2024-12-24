Olympic athlete gets City Award

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

FOR the second year running, Isaac Mpofu has been crowned the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) Athlete of the Year.

Mpofu had a remarkable year, participating in the 2024 Olympics where he finished in position 19.

He also brought home a bronze medal from the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

In Ghana, Mpofu crossed the finish line on third position in a time of 1 hour 05 minutes 58 seconds.

Mpofu could not be part of the awards ceremony held at Palace Hotel on Sunday evening as he is in camp in Binga preparing for future competitions.

Bab chairperson, Watson Madanyika congratulated Mpofu and the athlete on a successful year.

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Isaac Mpofu on being crowned the Bab Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year. This is a testament to his hard work, dedication and perseverance. We are proud to have him as part of our athletics family.

“Mpofu’s achievements are not only a reflection of his individual talent but also a testament to the hard work and commitment of our coaches, trainers and support staff. We are grateful for their tireless efforts in helping our athletes reach their full potential,” said Madanyika.

Madanyika hopes for a more successful season next year.

“As we celebrate Mpofu’s success, we also recognise the achievements of all our athletes who have worked hard to represent our city and country proudly. We look forward to another successful year ahead and continue to support and nurture our athletes to reach greater heights.

“I would like to thank our sponsors, partners and stakeholders for their continued support. Your contributions have been invaluable in helping us achieve our goals and we look forward to continuing our partnerships in the future,” said Madanyika.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Most Promising Athlete award to Binga’s long distance runner ,Tulange Mudenda.

Mudenda’s impressive performances on the track have marked him as one to watch in the future.

Sprinter, Alpha Mpofu, who recently earned a scholarship to the United States of America, was named the Best Junior Athlete of the Year.

Mpofu’s hard work and dedication to his craft was rewarded and Bab officials are confident that he will go on to achieve great things in the world of athletics.

In the veterans’ categories, Helen Kufa was named the Best Veteran Female Athlete of the Year, while Trust Chidomaya took home the award for Best Veteran Male Athlete.

These awards recognise the outstanding contributions these athletes have made to the sport and Bab officials were delighted to have honoured them in this way.

Caron Chashamba was named the Most Promising Technical Official for the Year, in recognition of her hard work and dedication to ensuring that athletics competitions in Bulawayo are run smoothly and efficiently.

Three coaches were identified as the Most Promising Coaches of the Year and they are Themba Mhlophe, Benson Mwanza and Jamaine Chilufya.

These coaches have all demonstrated a commitment to developing the talents of their athletes and Bab officials are confident that they will go on to achieve great things in the world of athletics.

Finally, White City Stars Academy was named the Athletics Club of the year, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of athletics in Bulawayo. — @innocentskizoe.