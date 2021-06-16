Olympic dream over for Zim’s triple jump record holder

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S triple jump record holder Chengetayi Mapaya’s Olympic dream is over after he picked up a hamstring injury in the United States of America’s National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Track and Field Championships last week.

Mapaya, who broke Zimbabwe’s 23-year-old triple jump record of 16.89m previously held by Ndabezinhle Mdlongwa and set a new one of 16.95m in March, has been one of Zimbabwe’s Olympic hopefuls after long distance and other field athletes failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

The hamstring brought the 22-year-old Texas Christian University student’s season to an abrupt end.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) were banking on foreign-based track and field athletes to qualify for the Games by the June 29 deadline, and Mapaya’s injury has dealt them a huge blow.

“Mapaya is out of the Olympic qualifiers and it’s so disappointing because we were confident that he would qualify for the Tokyo Games. He sent us a video that showed him picking up a terrible hamstring injury in the college competitions. We wish him a speedy recovery,” said Naaz president Tendai Tagara. – @ZililoR