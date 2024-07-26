Olympics flagbearers named

Online Reporter

MAKANAKAISHE Charamba and Paige Van Der Weisthuzein will be Zimbabwe’s flagbearers in the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony this evening.

This was confirmed last night by the team’s Chef de Mission Ringisai Mapondera.

Charamba will compete in the 200m while Weisthuzein is a swimmer.

Zimbabwe has seven athletes taking part in the Games in athletics, rowing and swimming.

Charamba will take part in the 200m event alongside national record holder Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Weisthuzein and Denilson Cyprianos (swimming), Stephen Cox is a rower and Rutendo Nyahora and national record holder Isaac Mpofu will run the marathon.

Eight officials are accompanying the team among them Zimbabwe Olympic Committee president Thabani Gonye.

Zimbabwe Team

Athletes

1. Isaac Mpofu – marathon

2. ⁠Rutendo Nyahora – marathon

3. ⁠Stephen Cox – rowing

4. ⁠Tapiwa Makarawu – 200m sprint

5. ⁠Makanakaishe Charamba – 200m sprint

6. ⁠Denilson Cyprianos – swimming 200m backstroke

7. ⁠Paige van Der Westhuizen- swimming 100m freestyle

Officials

1. Chef de mission – Ringisai Mapondera

2. ⁠Admin and welfare- Sipiwe Nyamande

3. ⁠Physiotherapist- Abigail Mnikwa

4. ⁠Track & Field coach – Henry Tabarie

5. ⁠Marathon coach – Benson Chauke

6. ⁠Swimming coach – Masi Takaedza

7. ⁠Rowing coach- Franz Imfield

8. ⁠Rowing manager- Andrew Lorimer

ZOC Officials

1. President – Thabani Gonye

2. ⁠CEO – Marlene Gadzirayi