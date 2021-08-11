OLYMPICS: Netball wants in

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Hard on the heels of cricket’s call for inclusion in the Olympic Games, World Netball has taken a similar position and declared its intention to work with Netball Australia to make a compelling case for the sport’s inclusion in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

As the first step towards Olympic inclusion, a sport has to be governed by an International Olympic Committee (IOC) ‘recognised’ federation. World Netball achieved this recognition in 1995 and has enjoyed a good relationship with the IOC since then.

“All our Member Nations are excited at the potential of being part of the Olympic Family in 2032. We are committed to ensuring that our case for inclusion adds significant value to this very special Olympic movement, ” World Netball president Liz Nicholl said in a statement.

World Netball acknowledges that the best opportunity to showcase netball on the Olympic stage will come when the host nation is a strong netball nation and one that supports and proposes netball’s inclusion to the IOC as one of its additional sports. As Netball Australia currently holds the number one world ranking and Sydney has already been confirmed as the host venue for the Netball World Cup 2027, the Brisbane Games provide the perfect opportunity. “World Netball is aware that Organising Committee and IOC decisions on this matter will be made many years from now and so we will use the time available to work with our colleagues at Netball Australia to present a compelling case for inclusion,” said World Netball in a statement.