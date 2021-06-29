Omarivibes and Tornado to release new singles

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

IN between working as retail supermarket employees, Obert Mandizira aka Omarivibes and Professor Mpofu aka Tornado have been using their free time to produce music and the two are now preparing to release two new singles.

The Afro-pop artistes who have been singing since 2015 managed to release their debut single titled Munoshamisa that was produced by the late legendary producer Joe Maseko and K.O.D (King of drums) in the same year.

Since then, they have never looked back and released singles that include Ndokusuwa (2016), Girlie Yo (2020) and Almighty (2020). The duo is now preparing to release more singles as they want to grow their brands.

“We’re in the studio working on more singles that we hope will be able to put us on the map and be regarded as one of the best musicians in the country and beyond Zimbabwe,” said Omarivibes.

He said he got his inspiration from popular urban grooves musician, Trevor Dongo.

“Trevor Dongo inspired me as an artiste as I grew up listening to urban grooves. Artistes that include Nox and Ngoni Kambarami also played a big role in moulding me as an artiste.”

Tornado said the coming month will be a breakthrough for their careers as they are slowly upping their game.

“Omarivibes is so passionate about music, something which inspired me to pull up my socks. On the 1st of July, we’re dropping two singles titled Kure and Anondichengeta Jesu which will be available on platforms that include Audiomack, SoundCloud and YouTube.

“We’re currently in studio with Danmag of DanmagStudios working on more works and people should expect fireworks,” said Tornado. – @mthabisi_mthire