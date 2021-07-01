OMMENT: Zimbabweans must adjust to the new normal

ZIMBABWE is back on level 4 lockdown as it grapples with the increasing cases of Covid-19 across the country.

Government two weeks ago placed Covid-19 hotspots under localised lockdowns but the cases continued to increase hence the decision to move the country to level 4 lockdown. The new curfew hours are 6.30PM to 6AM and businesses will now operate from 8AM to 3.30PM.

Intercity movement has been banned except for production and distribution of food or medicine.

Under the strict regulations, all gatherings except for funerals are banned and companies have been directed to decongest workplaces to 40 percent of manning levels.

Restaurants and fast-food outlets can only serve takeaways while beerhalls and nightclubs remain closed.

Announcing the new measures, President Mnangagwa said the new regulations were designed to allow economic activity to continue as much as possible.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid travelling to hotspot areas as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic. The citizens have once again been urged to forgo some social liberties as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

We need as Zimbabweans to adjust to the new normal which requires individuals to spend the greater part of their time confined to their homes and only move when it is very necessary to do so.

Police should be out in full force to ensure bars and nightclubs remain closed as announced by Government and those that choose to defy the order should be punished severely.

The country is under threat of a third wave of Covid-19 and the detection of the Indian variant in Kwekwe is a confirmation of the gravity of the situation we find ourselves in as a nation.

Citizens cannot afford to throw caution to the wind given what is prevailing now when most places are recording an increase in new cases including our institutions of higher learning that have now been forced to suspend face-to-face lectures.

There is definitely a need to clamp down on some social liberties and those that choose to be defiant should be assisted by being confined to police cells.

The rampant flouting of lockdown regulations should just stop forthwith. Government has allowed economic activity to continue but this should not be at the expense of the people’s health. Businesses should therefore, take all measures necessary to minimise their customers’ exposure to the pandemic.

Companies might need to regularly test workers onsite as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus at the workplace. We want to once again implore citizens to strictly adhere to Covid-19 health protocols and avoid unnecessary movements.

Citizens need to appreciate that our only effective weapon against this global pandemic is to prevent infection. There is a need for people to take vaccination seriously as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.