On a knife’s edge: Central Region race goes down to the wire

John Nyikadzino (facing the camera) has proved to be a master at guiding division one teams to the Premier Soccer League

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Central Region Soccer League (CRSL) goes right down to the wire this weekend, with John Nyikadzino hoping to make it three first division championships, this time with Sheasham FC.

Sheasham, who missed the 2019 title on the last day of the season, needing only a draw to be promoted to the premier soccer league, lost to Dulibadzimu, handing the title to Whawha, will be out to avoid another last-minute slip when they take on fourth from the bottom Loss Control FC in Zvishavane on Sunday.

Nyikadzino, who has two CRSL championships with Chapungu in 2013 title and Nichrut of Shurugwi in 2017, has told his players to guard against complacency as TelOne can beat them to the title.

Sheasham, the only unbeaten team in the CRSL this season top the table with 57 points, three above second-placed TelOne who are hoping that the leaders go down to Loss Control while they beat third on the table Vubachikwe, who are on 51 points.

“It won’t be an easy game. We’ve been in similar situation before and the players know how painful it was to lose on the last day of the season.

Right now, the message has been, let us go out there and finish off the job we started.

We must guard against complacency and this is a game where we need to be mentally stable to concentrate throughout the game,” said Nyikadzino.

Sheasham will bank on the experience of former national Under-20 midfielder Pride Ziwengwa, ex-Bantu Rovers defender David Mangezi, utility player Tatenda Mapiye and former Chicken Inn winger Physwell Madhazi, as well as veteran goalkeeper Liberty Chirava to help them sail the through to the premier league.

Just like Sheasham, Tendai Chikuni mentored TelOne have experienced players in the form of ex-FC Platinum’s Frank Bushiri, former Highlanders forward Tafadzwa Sibanda and season goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube who can lead them to victory against tricky Vubachikwe who are aiming at finishing the season strongly.

CRSL final fixture

Tomorrow: MSU v Bishopstone (Mkoba)

Sunday: Chapungu v Kwekwe United (Mkoba), Dulibadzimu v Paramount (Dulibadzimu), TelOne v Vubachikwe (Ascot), Filabusi United v FC Platinum Under-19 (Filabusi), Loss Control v Sheasham (Gresham Stadium), Tongogara v ZPC Munyati (Tongogara)

— @ZililoR