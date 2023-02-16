On target …Relief for Brito as Bosso strikers find the net

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEWLY signed Highlanders FC striker Calvin “Kung-Fu” Chigonero and the club’s last season top goal scorer Lynoth Chikuhwa each fired a brace in the two friendly matches played against First Division side Dulivhadzimu FC at Dulivhadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge yesterday.

Bosso drew the first training encounter 3-3 and won the final game 3-2.

Scoring six goals in two training games should have left Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito a relieved man having seen his charges fail to get a single shot on target in their opening preseason friendly match against Sheasham FC in Gweru last weekend.

Brito left Ascot Stadium visibly infuriated after the Sheasham friendly match in which Bosso were unconvincing as the newly promoted Gweru side dominated and were let down by poor finishing.

But the trip to Beitbridge might have brought a positive outcome for Brito as four forwards were able to find the back of the net.

Never mind that Highlanders were playing against a side that plays in the Central Region Soccer League, that they managed to score is what the gaffer would be interested in as they continue with their preseason training.

Chigonero, who is on loan from Talen Vision got his brace in the first game which Highlanders had to overturn the hosts’ 2-0 lead to force a 3-3 draw. Nicknamed “Kung Fu Panda”, Chigonero has shrugged off an injury suffered in the early days of the preseason training. Stanley Ngala scored the other goal to save Bosso blushes.

The first match had Highlanders starting with goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi, with infield players being Rahman Kutsanzira, Andrew Tandi, Godfrey Makaruse, Prince Nyathi, Gillian Nyathi, Washington Navaya, Mckinnon Mushore, Divine Mhindirira, Mason Mushore and Stanley Ngala. Chigonero came in as a second half substitute as Bosso turned on the heat on the hosts.

McKinnon, Prince and Gillian were with Highlanders’ development side Bosso-90 last season.

Soccer Star of the Year finalist Mhindirira who missed two weeks of Highlanders’ preseason reportedly gave a good account of himself having also been left out from the team which played against Sheasham.

In the second encounter that Highlanders won 3-2, Chikuhwa who banged 10 Premiership goals last season as well as

Ray Lunga were on target.

Bosso had goalkeeper Reward Muza who is back from a loan spell at Bulawayo City starting. The other players who completed the starting line-up were Andrew Mbeba Archiford faira, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Darlington Mukuli, Melikhaya Ncube, Prince Ndlovu, Lunga, Chikuhwa and Mthabisi Ncube.

Bosso wrap up their Beitbridge tour tomorrow. – @ZililoR.