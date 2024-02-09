On the spotlight with DJ Prince Eskhosini: Djembe Monks

Entertainment Writer

Bulawayo is known as the cultural hub of Zimbabwe, and for a good reason. The city has produced many talented and creative artists and bands, who have enriched the local and national music scene.

One of these bands is Djembe Monks, a trio of Afro-tribal house enthusiasts who have dedicated their lives to spreading their unique sound and vibe.

Djembe Monks was formed in 2012 by Khotso Seromolla Nare, Emmanuel Rootzkollosal, and Slimzar Wa Afrika, who are respectively in charge of production, percussion, and DJing.

The band’s name reflects their passion for the djembe, a West African drum that is often used in religious ceremonies and rituals. The band uses the djembe as a key element in their music, blending it with electronic beats and vocals to create a fusion of traditional and modern sounds.

The band’s main strategy to promote their genre is to make their music as visible and accessible as possible, both online and offline.

They use social media platforms to share their tracks and videos, and they also perform live in various venues and events in the city, reaching out to different audiences and fans.

They have also released several singles and EPs, featuring collaborations with other artists such as Thandi Moyo. Their latest EP is expected to be out by the end of April, along with another music video.

Being in the music industry for over a decade, the band has faced many challenges and obstacles, but they have learned to overcome them with resilience and determination. One of the common issues they encounter is the underpayment and exploitation of musicians by promoters and club managers, who often do not value their work and effort.

The band’s response to this is to walk away from such gigs and focus on improving their craft and finding better opportunities, either by securing bigger and fairer contracts or by organising their own shows.

They believe that musicians deserve to be paid well for their performance, which involves a lot of preparation, practice, setup, take down, and transportation.

The band’s dream collaboration would be with any of the African legends they grew up listening to, such as Salif Keita, Youssou Ndou, or Baba Maal.

They admire their music and their influence on the continent and the world, and they would love to work with them and learn from them.

The band also appreciates the importance of visualisers as a tool to create and share music videos.

“Visualisers come in handy for artists because it’s something that one can create free of charge to generate music videos and tap into spaces like YouTube that has a bigger audience and that requires artistes to upload music videos.

So, instead of paying for 11 music videos, one can do only one and auto-generate the rest and tap into a wider audience with a bigger music catalogue,” Slimzar Wa Afrika said.

If they had the chance to change the musical landscape in Bulawayo, they would increase the availability of funds and sponsors for artists, who often struggle to make a living from their craft and have to give up on their passion.

“Bulawayo has a lot of talent and produces beautiful music. The unavailability of paying gigs lead artistes to give up the craft to try something else because they have to take care of their families. Availability of artiste funds and sponsors to bridge that gap will see a lot of artistes from Bulawayo reaching their full potential and performing at a global stage,” said Slimzar Wa Afrika.

The band’s motto is simple: “In everything we do, the music has to go on!” They are determined to keep making and playing their music, no matter what. They are also excited to be part of the seventh edition of the Bulawayo Shutdown gig, which will take place on 27 April at a venue to be announced. They will join the headline act, South African rapper Kwesta, and other local stars such as Bazooker, Ma9nine, DJ Liz, DJ Fifi, and Enzo Ishal, to close the country’s premier trade event, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).