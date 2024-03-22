On the spotlight with DJ Prince Eskhosini: Rising star, TBK Smirk

BULAWAYO is renowned as a hub of artistic and cultural brilliance, thanks to the abundance of emerging talent. Among these gifted individuals is TBK Smirk (born Tabaka Precious Moyo), a female rapper, who has not only made her mark in hip-hop but has also become a mental health activist.

Below is an interview we conducted with the “Hay’bo” singer:

Q: Where and when were you born?

A: I was born on March 6, 1996, at Lady Rodwell in Bulawayo. My primary education took place at Thomas Coulter Primary School in Hwange, and I attended Empandeni Girls High in Plumtree for high school, where I served as Headgirl and Junior Parliamentarian of The Republic of Zimbabwe. In terms of childhood memories, I recall taking to the stage early in primary school, delivering performances that my schoolmates thoroughly enjoyed. Throughout high school, I honed my skills further as a member of the school drama club and gained recognition as a dancer.

Q: What inspired your stage name, TBK Smirk?

A: The name TBK has been with me since fifth grade, derived from my first name ‘Tabaka’ of Kalanga origin. Over the years, I noticed difficulty in distinguishing myself from other TBKs online, leading me to add ‘Smirk’ to my stage name. This addition not only sets me apart, but also reflects my unique ability to smirk rather than smile. So, while I retain TBK, which I’ve had for almost two decades, ‘Smirk’ adds that distinguishing touch.

Q: From the age of 8, what took you so long to release music, with your discography having a few songs?

A: While music has always been a passion of mine, I prioritised education, as it was instilled as a fundamental value in my upbringing. Excelling academically was a primary focus, and I dedicated myself to obtaining my integrated degree in BComLLb. After completing my education two years ago, I decided to pursue music more seriously. However, transitioning into the Zimbabwean music industry posed challenges. Despite spending five years in India, where I sought to acquaint myself with industry dynamics, I encountered obstacles upon my return. Gatekeeping, in particular, hindered my progress, making it difficult to secure airplay for my songs. This setback, combined with personal struggles with mental health, led me to take a step back from releasing music. However, I’m in a better place now and ready to make my mark. The city isn’t ready for what’s coming!

Q: Talk us through your creative process. How do you compose your music?

A: My creative process feels almost spiritual. Often, melodies and harmonies come to me when I least expect it, as if they’re whispered into my ear by some unseen force. The lyrics follow naturally, and I feel a sudden urge to capture them on paper. Once I have the foundation laid out, I work on getting an instrumental that complements the mood and feel of the song. From there, I lay down my vocals and rhymes, allowing the music to flow through me.

Q: How critical is intellectual acuity in music?

A: Intellectual acuity is paramount in the music industry. Every move must be calculated, as it’s easy to fall victim to exploitation or manipulation.

Many artists overlook the business aspect of music and focus solely on popularity, neglecting the importance of monetising their craft.

Understanding the industry, making informed decisions, and prioritising financial stability is essential for artistes to thrive and sustain themselves. After all, music is not just art—it’s also a means of livelihood.

Q: Besides music and dance, what else do you do?

A: Currently, music and dance are my primary focus. However, I also have plans for utilising my Law degree, which I prefer to keep confidential for now.

Q: How did it feel performing at the #ForTheCity gig earlier this month?

A: It was electrifying! Being on stage after a while was exhilarating, and I savoured every moment of it.

Q: What inspires your traditional attire when you are performing?

A: My choice of traditional attire reflects my music genre, Afro-trap. I deeply respect my ancestry, and wearing traditional headgear is a way for me to honour them during my performances. I also incorporate elements of ‘urban drip’ into my attire, as it aligns with the style and vibe of my music.

Q: As a woman in hip-hop, how important is it to celebrate Women’s Month?

A: It’s incredibly important. Often, women in hip-hop can feel overlooked or undervalued, and Women’s Month provides a crucial opportunity to demand recognition and appreciation for our contributions to the industry.

Q: What’s your message to would-be female rappers?

A: My message is simple: Don’t let the actions or opinions of male artistes dictate your path. Stay true to yourself and your unique sound, regardless of any attempts to intimidate or control you. Your authenticity is your strength, so stay focused on your vision and the rest will follow suit.