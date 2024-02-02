On the spotlight with DJ Prince Eskhosini:What makes Band Fusion tick?

LIVE performances offer music enthusiasts a distinct experience, showcasing a different sound compared to pre-recorded studio audio. In Bulawayo, Band Fusion, a five-piece Afro-soul/Afro-centric band with award nominations, has consistently captivated audiences over the years.

The band’s reach extends beyond Bulawayo, as they have travelled across Zimbabwe, gracing various locations such as Harare, Gweru, Beitbridge, Zvishavane and Plumtree. Their versatility has been showcased at corporate functions, where they have performed for esteemed organisations including Steward Bank, Old Mutual, and Econet. This diverse range of collaborations and performances speaks to Band Fusion’s ability to connect with audiences across different genres and settings.

This week, we take a closer look at what sets them apart as the “it” band. Here’s an exclusive interview with group member, Lungile Ndlovu.

Q: When was Band Fusion formed?

A: Band Fusion originated in 2017 when Petros Nyambi (PJ), currently based in the UK, pursued a solo career as a vocalist performing gigs in Bulawayo. Wanting to build a strong team, he reached out to me as I was also gigging with other musicians but lacked a solid team. With my role as a drummer and backing vocalist, we joined forces to create a stable foundation with a dedicated vocalist and drummer.

Afterward, we brought Joseph Banda on keyboards and approached Paul Maseko, a talented bass guitarist, completing the formation of our four-member band. However, after some time, PJ got married and relocated to the UK. It was then that we began collaborating with Luke DeLukes, who was initially in and out due to his solo career pursuits. We were on vocals, and during PJ’s unavailability, Luke would step in intermittently. This collaboration with Luke prompted a rebranding phase for the band.

Q: Besides the love of music, what else unified you?

A: Apart from our shared passion for music, what brought us together was the common goal of finding a means to earn a decent living. All of us had roots in church backgrounds, involved in playing music for church services and events. Transitioning from these church engagements, we sought avenues to sustain ourselves financially. When I joined Band Fusion, I was in a situation where I was hustling in town, juggling various business endeavours to make ends meet. The decision to channel our talents into a professional career stemmed from the collective drive to earn a living and elevate ourselves from our underdog status, aspiring to be recognised for our hard work.

Q: Who makes up Band Fusion?

A: As a cohesive team, we’ve effectively utilised each member’s strengths. I handle many of the administrative tasks, such as client communication, bookings, and marketing. I naturally take the lead in marketing, leveraging my connections in town. While I collaborate with others on marketing strategies, I spearhead this area. As for playlists and the overall musical direction, it’s a collaborative effort, but Luke, our lead vocalist, takes the lead in that department.

In terms of our sound quality, be it during rehearsals or performances, Joseph “JJ” Banda, our talented keyboardist, is at the forefront. He oversees the sound department, ensuring our audio is top-notch, given his expertise and knowledge in this area. It’s a collective effort, but we acknowledge and utilise each member’s specialisation for the benefit of the band.

Q: What are some of the challenges you have faced since your formation in 2017?

A: Since our establishment in 2017, we’ve encountered numerous challenges. Initially starting with PJ and then his move to the UK posed a significant hurdle. In the realm of music, particularly in Bulawayo, one persistent challenge revolves around bookings. Building a reputation and gaining visibility is an uphill battle in the early stages when you’re relatively unknown. So you have to prove yourself.

Over time, the challenge with bookings in Bulawayo diminishes as you build a reputation. However, we continue to face challenges when dealing with people who genuinely don’t know us.

For instance, when we secure bookings in Harare, Victoria Falls, and with big corporates, there are occasions when they may not be familiar with our work. They might be more acquainted with groups from Harare or other regions. In such situations, we have to prove to them that we are not only capable, but also worthy of their attention. It often involves a lot of explanation and demonstration of our capabilities.

Another challenge we faced was paperwork. Initially, we struggled as we were not registered as a business. This posed issues when handling corporate gigs as we lacked necessary documents like tax clearance. Over the years, we’ve actively addressed this challenge by registering as a business, ensuring we are equipped with the required paperwork for a smoother operation.”

Additionally, when we started, we encountered challenges with equipment for rehearsals. As a fledgling band, hiring equipment proved to be costly and added to the financial strain of finding our footing in the industry. This was another hurdle we had to navigate during our early stages.

Q: How has the addition of Mthabisi Moyo (lead and acoustic guitarist) to your line-up contributed to the group’s overall improvement and growth?

A. His addition has been invaluable, given his extensive experience in South Africa. Having worked with notable figures such as Jeys Marabini, Vusa

Mkhaya, Nkwali and numerous other artistes, coupled with his proficiency as a music producer, his wealth of experience significantly enriches our sound. Mthabisi Moyo’s presence introduces a level of maturity that elevates the overall quality of our music.

Our volume levels have notably evolved. In the past, we might have been a bit louder, but with the addition of someone like Mthabisi Moyo, who brings significant stage experience, especially working with bigger acts, there has been a valuable learning curve. Interacting with someone with extensive experience naturally guides us to refine our approach, striking a better balance in our volume dynamics. This collaborative learning process has not only enhanced our sound but has also led to a more nuanced and controlled performance style.

Q. You performed at Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s fundraising dinner for a cancer ward at Mpilo Hospital. How was the experience?

A: Those were the early years when we were just starting as P Jay Flames. It was genuinely an honour for all of us because we had grown up admiring these influential figures, dreaming of performing on significant stages before them.

Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to perform at events attended by influential individuals. Whenever we find ourselves in such settings, it’s always a priviledge because we strive to give our very best. Our goal is to be recognised for our talent. While we may not have had the chance to engage in conversation with them, we simply did our part, delivering a memorable performance, and left the stage with a sense of accomplishment.

Band Fusion has previously collaborated with Zim-dancehall artiste Jah Signal during shows, showcasing a dynamic fusion of genres. Additionally, the group has had the privilege of working with the skilled guitarist Sylent Nqoe, adding a rich layer to their musical collaborations.