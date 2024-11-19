On to the next . . . Amanda Peresu Moyo off to Egypt for Miss Intercontinental 2024

Showbiz Reporter

Fresh from rallying behind Sakhile Dube at the Miss Universe contest in Mexico, Zimbabweans are once again called upon to show their support for local pageantry. Amanda Peresu Moyo, Miss Intercontinental Zimbabwe 2024, has departed for Egypt to represent the nation at the 52nd Miss Intercontinental pageant in Sharm El-Sheikh.

This marks yet another opportunity for Zimbabweans to unite in celebrating and backing their own on the international stage.

Peresu, who was among the finalists at Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2024, is now set to showcase her charm, talent, and patriotism on an international stage.

The prestigious event, which gathers contestants from across the globe, will provide a platform for her to highlight Zimbabwe’s culture and beauty.

As the pageant unfolds, fans and supporters back home eagerly anticipate her performance, confident that she will make the nation proud.

The reigning Miss Intercontinental is Chatnalin Chotjirawarachat from Thailand.

Event organisers have announced that Chatnalin, will grace the grand finale to crown her successor. The event is set to take place on the night of December 6, 2024, at Tal Avenue, located between the iconic Meraki Resort and the White Hills Hotel in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

“We are expecting participation from over 70 countries this year,” the organisers revealed, setting the stage for a spectacular evening celebrating global beauty and talent.

The Miss Intercontinental pageant has evolved into a global icon celebrating female beauty, intelligence, and success. Over its 50-plus-year history, the pageant has reflected societal changes, with titleholders advancing to prominent careers in government, business, film, fashion, and finance.

Established in 1971 as a tourism event on the island of Aruba, Miss Intercontinental began as a teen pageant. Its instant popularity, driven by high television ratings during its debut in Oranjestad, transformed it into an annual spectacle. By the late 1970s, the event expanded to diverse international venues, showcasing exotic locations worldwide.

Over the years, Miss Intercontinental has graced destinations such as Cartagena, Colombia; Berlin, Germany; Huangshan, China; Mahé, Seychelles; Minsk, Belarus; and Nassau, the Bahamas. In 2022, the pageant celebrated its 50th anniversary, cementing its legacy as a hallmark of beauty and empowerment on the global stage.