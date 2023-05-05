On top but still modest…Highlanders coach brushes aside title talk

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

THEY are on top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League having played a game less than most of the teams but Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito remains modest about his club’s title ambitions.

Highlanders and Dynamos are the only sides to have played six games while the rest are on seven.

A week ago, before taking on Hwange, Highlanders were second on the table with 11 points while Caps United led with 12 points.

Brito said his desire was for Highlanders to occupy the top spot, something they did as they dislodged Caps United who lost 2-0 to Dynamos while Bosso edged Hwange 1-0.

For the first time this season, Highlanders who travel to Gweru for a date with Sheasham at Bata Stadium on Sunday, are at the top of the table thereby giving hope to their fans that this could be their season.

It is Highlanders’ ability to grind results that has instilled a sense of belief among their fans who are expected to form roadshows to the Midlands capital city and paint it black and white.

But amid fans’ expectations, just like his former boss Jose Mourinho who Brito assisted at Chelsea in the English Premiership, the Bosso gaffer seems to be a master of diverting attention.

Brito boasts of many years of experience in competitive leagues, including being part of the backroom staff under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea between 2004 and 2007. During his stint at Chelsea, Brito won the two English Premier League championships.

Those EPL championships were won about two decades ago, but one can tell from the way that Highlanders have been playing in their opening matches that there’s some resemblance of the Mourinho-coached style of play of being too defensive and waiting to catch opponents on counters.

Bosso players seem to be understanding that philosophy and their defending has been perfect so far.

Just last week, Brito declared that top spot was their goal this season but as a schemer he is redirecting championship talks to other teams.

“That question is not only for us because at the beginning of the season, the teams that were candidates and showed interest to be champions were not us. We said ours is to do better than last season.

“So this championship chasing is a question for Dynamos, ask if they’re comfortable not being at the top. It’s also a question for FC Platinum because they have a squad that won the championship. It’s a question for Ngezi Platinum Stars because they want to be champions.

About their match against Sheasham, who they played to a 0-0 draw in a preseason friendly game, Brito said: “Between the time we played them and now a lot has happened. We won’t be basing our planning based on our last meeting. We will try to do what we normally do, that is try to get positive results.”

Highlanders are still without injured Archiford Faira as well as winger Ray Lunga.

It is unlikely that they will change the team that started against Hwange.

They started with skipper Ariel Sibanda guarding their goal, with the quartet of Andrew Mbeba, Godfrey Makaruse, Peter

Muduhwa and Mbongeni Ndlovu forming the backline.

Bosso had Melikhaya Ncube, Darlington Mukuli, McKinnon Mushore and Divine Mhindirira forming the midfield while Stanley Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa started upfront.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 8 fixtures

Today: Simba Bhora v Cranborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium)

Tomorrow: Greenfuel v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve), Yadah v Caps United (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday: Dynamos v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Highlanders (Bata Stadium), Hwange v Bulawayo Chiefs (Colliery)

Wednesday, May 10: Black rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium) — @ZililoR.