Once queens, always queens. . . Former national titleholders in Miss Universe Zim Top 10

Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Editor

On Saturday night, Miss Universe Zimbabwe organisers unveiled the top 10 contestants who will battle for the crown. The finalists are: Onesimo Nkomo, Samkhele Dhlamini, Charmaine Emmanuel, Chiedza Mhosva, Brenda Kadewe, Rumbidzai Muzopa, Annie Grace Mutambu, Charlotte Muziri, Talic Magaiza and Lyshanda Moyo.

According to the organisation, this year’s Top 10 represents a diverse range of professions, including a town planner, healthcare professionals, businesswomen, a nurse, fashion models, entrepreneurs and a purchasing management student, among others.

The group was selected by an elite panel of judges comprising Miss Universe Zimbabwe board members, undisclosed guest judges and outgoing queen Sakhile Dube.

In the coming weeks, the finalists will enter a boot camp as they gear up for the grand finale scheduled for May 17 at Harare’s Hippodrome amphitheater. The winner will go on to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand.

This year’s edition promises excitement and surprises, with the inclusion of married women, mothers, and returning pageant veterans. This marks a historic moment, as married women and mothers compete for the first time in Zimbabwe’s pageant history.

Notably, former beauty queens such as Chiedza Mhosva (Miss World Zimbabwe 2017), Annie Grace Mutambu (Miss Zimbabwe 2015), and Charlotte Muziri (Miss Zimbabwe International 2023) are back to stake their claim for the title. Other finalists including Brenda Kadewe (Miss Planet Zimbabwe 2024) and Charlotte Muziri (Miss International Zimbabwe 2023) also boast national crowns showing how stiff competition is going to be.

The global Miss Universe Organisation’s 2023 reforms, removing the upper age limit and allowing married, divorced and parenting women to compete, have profoundly reshaped the beauty industry, making the competition more inclusive. This shift has already produced inspiring contestants worldwide, such as Brazil’s Luana Cavalcante and Costa Rica’s Elena Hidalgo at Miss Universe 2023.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe national director, Tendai Hunda, hailed this year’s line-up as “amazing” and shared the importance of representation.

“It takes a lot of respect and trust in the organisation to return to pageantry after holding national titles. Miss Universe remains every girl’s dream, and these women are willing to trade their big crowns for an even bigger one.”

She admitted that narrowing the pool from 20 to 10 finalists was an extremely difficult task for the judges.

“The Top 10 is one of a kind, highly inclusive, brilliant, aggressive and beautiful women. I’m excited for this year’s edition and looking forward to seeing Zimbabwe’s flag soar high in Thailand,” she said.

Hunda also revealed that this year’s grand finale will be a tightly scripted two-hour show, suited for television broadcast.

“The main event is on May 17, with a pre-show on May 16 where the Top 5 and Top 3 will be decided.

“The hosts, judges, and red-carpet presenter will be announced closer to the date. As this is a modelling event, not a concert, we’ll only feature one performing artiste, whose identity will be revealed soon.”