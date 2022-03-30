One armed robber shot dead and another injured by police

30 Mar, 2022 - 16:03 0 Views
0 Comments
One armed robber shot dead and another injured by police Bullet riddled Honda Fit (AFL 9425) where the other suspect was found dead.

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

ONE armed robber was shot dead and another left injured by police as they attempted to escape at a security check on Tuesday morning.

The two suspects are part of a six-man gang that robbed a Chiredzi businessman and his wife of US$1000, R8000, an assortment of cellphones, a Toyota Prado and a Nissan Caravan on Monday evening.

National police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the shooting incident occurred at a roadblock 5km before Beitbridge town along the Masvingo road.

He said the suspects were believed to be operating between Beitbridge and Musina.

“The matter is now under investigation. We want to warn those who terrorise members of the community and businessmen that their days are numbered,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said after the shootout one, Zakaria Ncube (41) of Lower Gweru who also operates in Musina and Beitbridge was recovering from bullet wounds at Beitbridge Hospital under police guard.

The other unidentified suspect was found dead in the bullet riddled Honda Fit (AFL 9425), at Mdau Business Centre in Beitbridge on Tuesday evening

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting