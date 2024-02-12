One by one, Bhebhi rako raroorwa or Chiremerera: which song ruled 2023?

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE year 2023 was a great one for music lovers, as they witnessed the emergence of some outstanding songs that captured the hearts and minds of many. However, choosing the best song of the year is not an easy task, as different factors such as location, time frame and genre may influence one’s preference. This is why the category of Outstanding Song is considered one of the most competitive ones in the music industry.

The nominees for this prestigious award are: One by One by Saintfloew and Julian King, Bhebhi Rako Raroorwa by Enzo Ishall and Chiremerera by Jah Prayzah. These three songs have dominated the music scene since their release, and have achieved impressive feats in terms of popularity and recognition.

One by One is a catchy tune that blends hip hop and afro beats, and showcases the talents of Saintfloew and Julian King, two rising stars in the Zimbabwean music scene. The song was a hit on the radio, as it topped the Star FM 2023 Top 100 chart and featured on other station lists. It also attracted over a million views on YouTube, making it one of the most watched videos of the year.

Bhebhi Rako Raroorwa is a dancehall anthem that was inspired by Enzo Ishall’s performance at the Castle National Braai Day last year. The song has a catchy chorus and a lively beat that appeals to the young generation, who are Enzo Ishall’s main fan base. The song has become a staple at parties and clubs, and has also received positive reviews from critics and peers.

Chiremerera is a patriotic song that celebrates the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took the oath to lead Zimbabwe in 2023. The song was performed by Jah Prayzah, one of the most popular and respected musicians in the country, at the inauguration ceremony. The song has a powerful message and a stirring melody that resonated with the Zanu PF supporters, who chanted the lyrics “handina kubvuta ndakagadziwa” (I did not struggle, I was chosen).

These three songs have different styles and settings, but they all have one thing in common: they have made an impact on the Zimbabwean music scene and beyond. The question is: which one will emerge as the winner of the Outstanding Song award at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre on February 24? The answer will be revealed soon, as the music fans eagerly await the results.

