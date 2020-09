Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO yesterday recorded one more Covid-19 death as the national death toll increased to 225.

This is the first time in a week that the country has recorded a Covid-19 death.

The country also recorded 25 new cases as the total number of cases rose to 7 675.

All the new cases were local transmissions.

This is contained in the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s daily report.

The Ministry conducted 539 PCR tests with 31 people recovering from the virus.