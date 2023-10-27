One dead, 10 injured as Toyota Wish overturns

Bongokuhle Moyo,Online Writer

ONE person died and 10 were injured when a Toyota Wish vehicle veered off the road along Bulawayo- Harare Road.

The incident occurred on 26 October around 6am.

In a statement on X police said: “A Toyota Wish with 11 passengers on board veered off the road to the right and rolled over several times before it landed on the opposite dual carriageway.”

” The body of the victim was taken to Norton General Hospital mortuary while the injured are admitted at the same hospital”, reads the statement.