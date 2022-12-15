One dead, 6 injured in Munyathi Bridge crash

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ONE person died upon admission at Kwekwe General Hospital while six others were injured after the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and veered off the road along the Harare- Bulawayo Highway.

The accident occurred at the 184 kilometre peg when the driver hit the concrete rails of Munyati River just outside Kwekwe.

According to police, the woman who died was thrown out of the vehicle, landed at the foot of the bridge and sustained head injuries.

Acting Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare said the driver was heading to Bulawayo when the accident occurred.

“On the day, Edward Makombo (49) of 41 Bolton Close, Harare was driving a silver Toyota Land cruiser towards Bulawayo with seven passengers on board. Upon approaching Munyati River at the 184 kilometre peg, the driver lost control of the vehicle,” said Asst Insp Ngawagare.

The vehicle swerved to the right side where it hit concrete rails on the bridge before swerving back to the left side and finally stopped on its wheels resting on top of the concrete rails.

“As a result, Monica Makombo (80) was thrown out of the vehicle and she landed on the foot of the bridge and sustained serious head injuries,” he said.

Makombo was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where she was declared dead upon admission.

The other six were also injured and were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where they are currently admitted.

Police urged motorists to observe the maximum speed limits on the roads and to always drive with due care and attention.