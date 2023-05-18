One dead, four injured after Honda Fit overturns

Online Writer

A Honda–fit driver died on the spot while four passengers were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned along Tongogara- Chachacha road in Shurugwi.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident which occurred on Saturday around 1:30 PM.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms investigating a fatal road traffic accident where a driver died on the spot while four others were injured when a Honda fit motor vehicle overturned. The accident occurred at the 15 km peg along Tongogara-Chachacha road on May 13 at around 1:30 PM,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said it is alleged that the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and overturned several times.

“The scene was attended and the deceased’s body was conveyed to Shurugwi District Hospital awaiting post-mortem. Police would like to urge members of the public to drive at law, safe speeds and exercise extra caution,” he said.

In an unrelated matter, Insp Mahoko said an unknown male adult was found dead at the 62km peg along the Gweru-Silobela road.

He said the body was discovered on Friday at around 5PM.

“The body was discovered by a passer by who was walking along the road. Police observed that the body was bleeding from the ear and nose and had multiple bruises all over,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the police are appealing to members of the public with any information that may assist in clearing the circumstances surrounding this murder.

“Also those who may know the identity of the deceased man are requested to approach any nearest police station,” said Insp Mahoko.