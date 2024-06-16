One dead, three injured in Falcon College bus accident

Members of the communitry attend to a Falcon College bus that overturned along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

ONE student died while three others were injured after a Falcon College bus overturned along the Bulawayo/Esigodini Road this afternoon.

The bus was carrying 56 students who were coming from a rugby match in Harare.

The accident happened at a stretch of the highway commonly known as ‘Danger’, a few kilometres from the Esigodini toll gate.

The injured students were ferried by ambulances to a Bulawayo hospital.

…more to follow