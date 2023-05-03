One dies as Honda Fit plunges into bridge

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ONE person died on the spot while three others were injured after the vehicle they travelling in plunged into a bridge in Mvuma along the Harare Masvingo Highway.

The injured were rushed to Mvuma District Hospital where the body of the deceased was also taken.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident which occurred on 29 April around 9PM.

“Aluis Zengeni (35) of Village Ramunga, Chief Hama was driving a Honda Fit motor vehicle along Harare-Masvingo Highway with three passengers on board. Upon reaching the 213kilometer peg bear Chinwavaenzi, he lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and fell into the bridge,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Galdencia Zengeni (51) of Village Matavire Chief Hama sustained head injuries and died on the spot while three others were injured.

The injured are said to be in stable conditions.

Insp Mahoko urged motorists to adhere to road rules.

“We urge members of the public to observe the rules and regulations of the road and desist from travelling at night whenever there is an option they should travel by day,” he said.