One dies from cholera

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

ONE person died while 26 new cholera cases were detected in Zimbabwe during the past 24 hours with reports that the recovery rate now stands at 95 percent.

The death was recorded in Masvingo province while suspected cases were reported from Chimanimani (14), Chipinge (three), Chiredzi (four) and Beitbridge (three).

So far 16 cases are hospitalised at Beitbridge District Hospital (six) in Matabeleland South

Province, Mutare City (one) and Chimanimani District (one), in Manicaland Province while the other eight are in Mwenezi District (four) and Chiredzi (four) in Masvingo Province.

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani,Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu

Town, Mashonaland West Province. To date, cases have been reported in 8 provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023 and these have no epidemiological link to each other,” said the Ministry.

“As of Saturday, a cumulative total of 525 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, nine suspected cholera deaths and 105 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.”

