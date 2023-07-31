One dies in head on collision

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

 One person died on the spot while another escaped with injuries when the vehicle, they were travelling in was involved in a head on collision with a truck along the Gokwe-Kwekwe Road.

 Police confirmed the death of Tichaona Jerera (61) after his vehicle collided with a truck on 30 July around 1AM.

 “The now deceased was driving a white Nissan Sylphy motor vehicle towards Kwekwe with one passenger on board. Upon reaching the 125kilometre peg at a sharp curve, Jerera encroached into the opposite lane resulting in a head on collision with a Scania truck which was heading towards the opposite direction,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

Jera reportedly sustained serious fractures and died on the spot while the passenger sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Gokwe South District Hospital.

