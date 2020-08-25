One dies; three injured in accident

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A DRIVER died on admission to hospital while three passengers were seriously injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Manjolo Business Centre in Binga.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the driver aged 37 from Hwange, whose name has been withheld as police are yet to notify his next of kin, lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Binga District Hospital.

His passengers Mr Bhekimpilo Vusani Ndlovu (34) of Matsheumhlophe in Bulawayo, Ms Nolwazi Ndlovu (21) and Ms Tsepo Ndelele (19) both of Dete were also rushed to the same hospital where they were admitted.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said she was aware of the accident but could not comment as the deceased’s next of kin had not been notified.

A police source said the accident occurred just before 3PM.

“The deceased was driving a Mazda Bongo vehicle towards Binga with three passengers. Upon reaching the 133km peg, the driver lost control of the vehicle which then veered off the road to the left side and overturned before it landed on its left side,” said the source.

The source said all the four occupants were thrown outside the vehicle due to the impact of the accident.

Mr Ndlovu did not suffer visible injuries but was complaining of a painful left leg while Ms Ndlovu sustained bruises on the face and pain all over the body. Ms Ndebele was unconscious when she was admitted and also had bruises on the face, said the source.

The four were rushed to Binga District Hospital where the driver who had injuries all over the body, was pronounced dead on arrival while the three were admitted.

Concerns have been raised about the potholed and narrow Cross Dete-Binga road after a number of fatal accidents had been recorded on the road.

Three months ago a Zimparks ranger was killed on the spot while a woman and a baby were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned also near Manjolo Business centre. — @ncubeleon