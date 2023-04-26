One dies, two injured in Gokwe accident

One dies, two injured in Gokwe accident

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga

ONE person died on the spot while two were injured after a truck veered off the road and overturned along Chirape-Masemo Road in Gokwe North District.

Confirming the incident, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the injured were rushed to Gokwe North Hospital where they are admitted.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which one person died while two others were injured when a Nissan UD truck with three passengers on board veered off the road to the right where it subsequently rolled before landing on its wheels, at the 6 km peg along Chirape-Masemo Road, Gokwe. The body of the victim was taken to Gokwe North Hospital Mortuary for post mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” he said.

